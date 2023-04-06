Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 205,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 103,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 294,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $1,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

