Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749,369 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 243,728.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 940,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 827,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,313.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 565,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after acquiring an additional 525,721 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $37.97 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $65.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

