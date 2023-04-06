Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $213.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.09. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

