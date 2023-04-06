Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.