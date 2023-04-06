Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,699 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on A. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $138.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.24 and its 200 day moving average is $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.