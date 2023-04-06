Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.56.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

