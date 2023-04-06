General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,893 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 57,902 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Motors by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.