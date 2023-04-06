Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.45.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $153.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.03 and its 200-day moving average is $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

