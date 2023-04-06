Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 4,038 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,675,000 after buying an additional 11,059,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 31.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,231 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $147,993,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Invitation Homes by 31.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,217 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:INVH opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on INVH. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

