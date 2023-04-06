Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $159.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $168.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

