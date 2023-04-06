Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.57 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hershey by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.73.

HSY opened at $259.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.63. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $261.02. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.