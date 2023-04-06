Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,339 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $82.84 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $122.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.54.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

