Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Copart by 7.0% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 23.2% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average of $63.45. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $76.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

