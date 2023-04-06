Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,349 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,835 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 162.3% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,292,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,170,000 after purchasing an additional 799,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

