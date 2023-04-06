Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $1,173,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after buying an additional 53,421 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 276,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

NYSE CCI opened at $133.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.94. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

