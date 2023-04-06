American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,119,000 after buying an additional 368,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after acquiring an additional 123,349 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,291,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,445,000 after purchasing an additional 38,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

