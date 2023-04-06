Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 225 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after buying an additional 429,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,633,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CME Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,487,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,231,000 after purchasing an additional 159,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in CME Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,740,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,348,000 after purchasing an additional 148,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $195.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 59.54%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

