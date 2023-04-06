Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,038 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $76.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.