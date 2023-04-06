Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,495 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,331,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,686 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5,949.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 843,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,778,000 after acquiring an additional 830,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,569,000 after acquiring an additional 695,648 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.54. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.37%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.48.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Articles

