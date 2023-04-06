Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $158.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.62 and its 200 day moving average is $158.34. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.75.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.