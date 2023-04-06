Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

