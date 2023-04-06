Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $671,000 Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

IQV stock opened at $197.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $254.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.90.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

