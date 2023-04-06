2,290 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 2.6 %

ED stock opened at $98.51 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

