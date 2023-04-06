Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 201 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.83.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $203.04 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $276.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.85 and a 200-day moving average of $232.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

