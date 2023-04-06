8,991 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

