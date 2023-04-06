Riverview Trust Co Sells 1,892 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 151,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 95,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 54,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

VZ stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $168.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

