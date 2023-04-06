Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $316,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after buying an additional 3,316,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,770,000 after buying an additional 2,322,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Altria Group by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,742 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

