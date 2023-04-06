Etfidea LLC Sells 985 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Etfidea LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 37.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,217,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $721,539,000 after buying an additional 3,870,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after buying an additional 3,857,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,382,176,000 after buying an additional 3,714,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

