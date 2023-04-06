Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,998 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $195.19 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $247.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

