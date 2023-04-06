4,342 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $102.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.02. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.85.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

