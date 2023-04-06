Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 14,994 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,994 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $153,753,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.61. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

