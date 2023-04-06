Lake Street Financial LLC Has $262,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,450,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 968,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,057,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,046,000 after purchasing an additional 713,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $83.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average is $87.83.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.