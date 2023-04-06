Independent Wealth Network Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

IVV opened at $409.46 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $452.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

