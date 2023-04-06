Clarius Group LLC Acquires 692 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 17.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 303.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Corteva by 107.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 8.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $60.72 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

