Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 67,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $409.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.45. The company has a market capitalization of $308.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $452.62.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

