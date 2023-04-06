SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 8,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $126.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.12 and its 200-day moving average is $107.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $128.23.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.52%.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.