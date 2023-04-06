Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $120.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.63 and a 200-day moving average of $126.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Citigroup decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.