Clarius Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,978,000 after purchasing an additional 847,329 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,588,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 330,454 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Moderna Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $154.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.12 and a 200-day moving average of $161.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $1,885,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,257,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,641,901.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $1,885,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,257,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,641,901.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 482,337 shares of company stock valued at $79,573,932. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

