Clarius Group LLC Acquires 2,182 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.