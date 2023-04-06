DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in DexCom by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $633,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $264,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,130 shares of company stock valued at $22,363,029 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $112.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.01.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

About DexCom



DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

