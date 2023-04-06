Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 123 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 67,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 150,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 97,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,203,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $409.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $308.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $452.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $403.86 and its 200-day moving average is $392.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

