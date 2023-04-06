MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of MSM opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.69. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

