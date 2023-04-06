Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $205.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $211.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.57.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $229.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

