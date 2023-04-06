Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $205.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $211.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.57.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $229.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works
In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
