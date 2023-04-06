Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $31.48 and a 52 week high of $49.52.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

