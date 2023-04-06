MGO One Seven LLC Sells 15,258 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,258 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,023,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,325 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,743 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 536.3% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,100 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX opened at $34.34 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $41.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

