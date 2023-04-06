MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,930 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,788,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,768,000 after acquiring an additional 359,672 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 588,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after acquiring an additional 308,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,128,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $185.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $207.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.51 and a 200-day moving average of $178.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.