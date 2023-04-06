Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,713,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,087.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 110,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $534.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $522.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.91. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $553.06.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
