Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,713,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,087.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 110,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.00.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $534.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $522.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.91. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $553.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.