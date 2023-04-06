FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.4% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

NYSE:V opened at $228.17 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The stock has a market cap of $429.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.82 and a 200-day moving average of $210.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

