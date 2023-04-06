Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Paychex were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 89.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $108.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.45. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.14%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

