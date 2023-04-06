Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Xylem were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

XYL opened at $100.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.85. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.35%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

